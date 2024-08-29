Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Kellanova by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

