Kenneth M. Jacobs Sells 1,999 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lazard Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 231,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

