Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ KEQU opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
