Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.50. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 10,897 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 224.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

