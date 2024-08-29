Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,091,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 534,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $16,432,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 90,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 114,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.