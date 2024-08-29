Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Robert G. Courteau Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$134.60. 4,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,368. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$172.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.06.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.315416 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

