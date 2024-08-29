Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Robert G. Courteau Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00.
Kinaxis Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$134.60. 4,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,368. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$172.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.06.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.315416 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on KXS
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.