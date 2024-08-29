Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.