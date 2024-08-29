Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires 310 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

