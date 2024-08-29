Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,896 shares of company stock worth $21,243,275. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $493.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.13 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

