Kintegral Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 4.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $342.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.