Kintegral Advisory LLC Buys 250 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

