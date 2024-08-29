Kintegral Advisory LLC Buys 9,642 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

