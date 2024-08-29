Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

