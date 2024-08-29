Kintegral Advisory LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

