Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $6,334,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,405 shares of company stock worth $9,161,011 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

