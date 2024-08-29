Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

