Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6 %

PLD opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

