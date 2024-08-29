Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

