Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $804,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $201.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

