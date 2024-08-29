Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

