Kintegral Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $293.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

