Kintegral Advisory LLC Invests $1.22 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $315.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

