Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $242.69 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

