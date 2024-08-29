Kintegral Advisory LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.42.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

