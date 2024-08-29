Kintegral Advisory LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 135.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average is $179.52. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

