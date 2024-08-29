Kintegral Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.93 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

