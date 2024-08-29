Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 11,626 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

