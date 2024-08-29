Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,986,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $215.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average is $207.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

