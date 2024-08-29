Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

