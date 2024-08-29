Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 269 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $127.20 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

