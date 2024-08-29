Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 897 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,044,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

