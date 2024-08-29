Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 9,113 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

