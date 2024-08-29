Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 976 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after buying an additional 140,111 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Centene stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

