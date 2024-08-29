Kintegral Advisory LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,364 shares of company stock worth $26,191,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.21 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.