Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,624,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,270 shares of company stock valued at $845,462. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

