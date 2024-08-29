Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Kirkland's Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

