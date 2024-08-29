Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-$16.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.05 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.11.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

