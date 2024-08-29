Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,422.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 239,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 223,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Kohl’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

