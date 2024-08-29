Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after buying an additional 643,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

