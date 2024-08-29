Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $20.24. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 5,795,144 shares.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.