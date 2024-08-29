Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

