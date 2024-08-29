Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRY opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.