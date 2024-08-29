Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.