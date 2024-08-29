Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Earnings History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.