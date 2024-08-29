Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $9.69. Koss shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 352,959 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

The firm has a market cap of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

