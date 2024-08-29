Kristy N. Waterman Sells 3,000 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.