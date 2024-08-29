Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.22.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $8,976,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

