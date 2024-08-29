Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.22.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

KRYS opened at $203.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.