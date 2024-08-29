Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $221.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $203.60 and last traded at $203.57. Approximately 76,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 361,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.22.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

