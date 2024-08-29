Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.24

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and traded as high as $61.77. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 2,605 shares traded.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

