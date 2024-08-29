Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (BATS:NFLP – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.01. 1,696 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

